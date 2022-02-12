Lincoln girl’s basketball had the fight, but couldn’t pull ahead over Keyser
Cougars’ Megan Tucker had a game-high 21 points
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln girl’s basketball put up a fight on the hardwood today, but couldn’t quite grab the lead, falling to Keyser, 58-50.
Lincoln’s Megan Tucker had a game-high 21 points.
The Cougars finish out the regular season with two games on the road, their first at Fairmont Senior this Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.