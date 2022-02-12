Advertisement

Lincoln girl’s basketball had the fight, but couldn’t pull ahead over Keyser

Cougars’ Megan Tucker had a game-high 21 points
Lincoln girl's basketball falls to Keyser, 58-50
Lincoln girl's basketball falls to Keyser, 58-50(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 12, 2022
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln girl’s basketball put up a fight on the hardwood today, but couldn’t quite grab the lead, falling to Keyser, 58-50.

Lincoln’s Megan Tucker had a game-high 21 points.

The Cougars finish out the regular season with two games on the road, their first at Fairmont Senior this Thursday.

