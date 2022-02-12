The Museum of American Glass holds Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Museum of American Glass held its Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast fundraiser.

Every year members of the community donate chocolate baked goods for this event.

People pay a fee to get in and then get all the chocolate they can eat while they tour the museum.

A member of the Board of Directors, David Bush, said they hold this event in hopes of bringing more awareness to the museum.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the cultural aspects of local communities. People will travel out of state to see something, but they won’t travel down the street,” he explained.

Bush said he was grateful for the turnout and help that they received.

