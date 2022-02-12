Advertisement

The Museum of American Glass holds Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast

Museum holds annual fundraising event.
Museum holds annual fundraising event.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Museum of American Glass held its Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast fundraiser.

Every year members of the community donate chocolate baked goods for this event.

People pay a fee to get in and then get all the chocolate they can eat while they tour the museum.

A member of the Board of Directors, David Bush, said they hold this event in hopes of bringing more awareness to the museum.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the cultural aspects of local communities. People will travel out of state to see something, but they won’t travel down the street,” he explained.

Bush said he was grateful for the turnout and help that they received.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing...
Buckhannon woman arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentiv
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentive