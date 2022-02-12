Advertisement

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case
Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.

Court records show that a plea hearing is scheduled for Jonathan Toebbe for Monday afternoon in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Court records did not include further details about the hearing and there is no indication that a hearing has been scheduled for Diana Toebbe.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government said Diana Toebbe served as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.

The country to which Toebbe was allegedly looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing...
Buckhannon woman arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Grafton High School Code Red
UPDATE: ‘All Clear’ given at Grafton High School
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentiv
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentive

Latest News

COVID WV
COVID WV
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentiv
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentive
$1,500 West Virginia Job Incentiv
Jobs Jumpstart Program
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Friday Feb 11, 2022