Richard E (Dick) Johnson

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard E (Dick) Johnson, 81, of Stonewood, WV passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Dick was born in Jamestown, NY on October 20, 1940 to Minnetta (Sloat) and Richard E. Johnson, both deceased.He is survived by his wife of 61 years Janet (Asel) Johnson of Stonewood; sons Richard Jr. and wife, Theresa, of Georgetown, IL and Michael L. Johnson of Itasca, IL, and daughter Michelle and husband Dennis Geisert of Franklinville, NJ.  Four grandchildren also survive—Leigha Johnson, Luke and Mark Johnson, and Megan Geisert.Dick graduated high school in 1959 and enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served 20 years, reaching the rank of MSgt and serving three tours in Vietnam Nam.  He retired in1979 and started his career with the Veteran’s Administration, retiring in 2007.Dick liked the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping.  He was also a collector of sports memorabilia over the years.In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Johnson will be cremated.A private service will be held at a later at date at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV.In lieu of flowers please contribute to your local Humane Society in Dick’s memory.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

