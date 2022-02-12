BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With heavy hearts and extreme sadness, we announce the passing of Sandra Ellen Nelson, 82 years old. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at home in Keystone Heights, FL surrounded by family.She is survived by her children Cheri Britt (Randy) of Elberon, VA, Kim Cox (Dave) of Charleston WV, Brian Sapp (Donna) of Fayetteville NC, LaDonna Carnucci (Mark Russell) of Myrtle Beach SC, Robin Tucker (Dave) of Fairmont, WV, DeAnn Shoemaker (Mike) of Keystone Heights FL, Shawn Sapp of Farmington, WV, grandchildren Michael Barbour, Daniel Britt, Justin Britt, Courtney DeGroat, Christina Savage, Rosemary Britt, Cecilia Lodge, Tony Manzo, Nick Isreal, Ashley Carnucci, Lauren Carnucci, Curt Tucker, Justin Tucker, Samuel Tyler Tucker, Tanner Tucker, Courtney Wolfe, Brandon Shoemaker, Zachary Shoemaker, Hope Shoemaker, Donavan Saparito, Camden Kisner, Gage Sapp, Conar Sapp and 33 great grandchildren.Sandra was a bright spark in her family and the world and has only just begun to be missed. Sandra started her life’s journey in 1939 in the foothills of Fairmont, WV and was predeceased by her loving husband Dale A Nelson and her parents Dana Rae and Lena Sargeant, her stepmothers Nan Sargeant and Lillie Sargeant. Sandra was always beyond passionate about her family and celebrated them daily. She raised her children with an organic style and worked tirelessly for them.She retired as a CNA but loved her prior job at Gee Bees because she loved people. She always kept in close contact with family and extended family.Sandra was a faithful member of the Church of God International for 22 years.The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm with the funeral following at 2:00 pm at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St, Fairmont, with Pastor Larry Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

