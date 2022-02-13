1-800-GAMBLER encourages safe betting on game day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year people gather together to make bets on the big game.

Director of Marketing and Communications with 1-800-GAMBLER, Shelia Moran, said she encouraged gamblers to be aware of the consequences of betting.

“There might be people who have never bet before. What we want to make sure people understand is that there are rules for responsible gambling. I think everybody sees that tagline gamble responsibly, but nobody knows what it means,” Moran explained.

The Problem Gambling Help Network shared that one in 50 West Virginians struggled with a gambling addiction. Moran added 1-800-GAMBLER assisted those with addiction to find the help they needed.

She said potentially, losing money was only one con of gambling. In addition, this time was often wasted trying to win money that a person may never actually get.

Moran said it seemed like a straightforward task. However, it was not as simple as it looked.

“It’s fairly easy for people to set a limit. It is the sticking to it part that trips people up. Take that seriously, and if you find you are spending money. You didn’t intend to. That could be a red flag,” she added.

Moran explained that gambling was more accessible due to mobile betting.

She said one way to help those with addiction was to change their mindset.

“If you go to a movie, you understand you are not getting that money back. It is the same thing with gambling. It is supposed to be entertainment. It’s not an investment strategy. You’re probably going to lose,” Moran added.

Moran said based on the calls they had received. They anticipated a high number of bets.

