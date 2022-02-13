5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: JR Toothman

Advertisement

Toothman Ford creating NIL opportunities for WVU athletes
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s no secret that JR Toothman is a man of the community.

Since the start of NIL going into place for collegiate athletes, Toothman Ford has been partnering with Mountaineer athletes.

Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Nicco Marchiol, Sam James and Jordan Brewster are among many athletes Toothman has partnered with.

One of the most interesting stipulations to an endorsement deal with Toothman Ford is the athlete must participate in at least one charity event with Toothman Ford a year.

Being able to partner with athletes that are the heart and soul of West Virginia athletics has been a perfect fit for Toothman Ford.

