The century long East vs. West rivalry of basketball continues

Fairmont Senior tops East Fairmont 64-52
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tale as old as time, it’s the East vs. West rival game.

Polar Bears boy’s basketball had the home field advantage on this one, and took the victory 64-52.

Seniors’ Zycheus Dobbs led in scoring with a game-high 33 points in route to the Polar Bears win.

East Fairmont will play host to Liberty tomorrow, while Fairmont Senior will be back on the court Wednesday against Grafton.

