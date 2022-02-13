The century long East vs. West rivalry of basketball continues

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tale as old as time, it’s the East vs. West rival game.

Polar Bears boy’s basketball had the home field advantage on this one, and took the victory 64-52.

Seniors’ Zycheus Dobbs led in scoring with a game-high 33 points in route to the Polar Bears win.

East Fairmont will play host to Liberty tomorrow, while Fairmont Senior will be back on the court Wednesday against Grafton.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.