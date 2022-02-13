BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donald Wade Conley Jr., 70, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. Mr. Conley was born on March 19, 1951, a son of the late Donald Wade and Geraldine Frances Robey Conley.He is also preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Jessie Bumgardner Conley.Donald is survived by his two children; son, Donald Wade Conley III of Nutter Fort and his daughter, Stacey Leigh Conley of Nutter Fort; two siblings, John Conley and his wife Sheila of Princeton, WV and Sheila Conley Post and her husband Michael of FL; several nieces and nephews; and Joanie Conley Rice of Wallace, who was like a daughter to him.Donald was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He spent his career as a janitor, where he most recently worked for Interstate Cleaning. He enjoyed attending R-W Reunion breakfast and collected memorabilia from his high school. He had an interest in family ancestry and cherished family photos. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed visiting car shows. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, where services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00am, with Pastor Johnny Wood presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Garden.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family of Mr. Conley to assist with expenses at 410 Illinois Avenue, Nutter Fort, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

