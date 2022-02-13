Advertisement

Fairmont State Airplane Hanger

Fairmont State Airplane Hanger
Fairmont State Airplane Hanger(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -A new plane hanger might be coming to Fairmont state.

In a press release sent to 5 News, Marion County delegate Guy Ward is going to urge the state to invest in this project.

He is asking for $13 million to be allocated to FSU for a new hanger for their Professional Flight and Aviation Program.

In the letter that will be sent tomorrow he said, “This is a small investment compared to the $300 million being given to Nucor Steel and this will produce about the same number of good paying jobs.”

He went onto say that the hanger would allow the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center to expand from 130 students to over 200 students.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire in Lumberport
Fire in Harrison County took multiple crews to settle
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing...
Buckhannon woman arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
Spaghetti fundraiser held to help out local family in need.
Community comes together to fundraise for boy in need

Latest News

Water Main Break in Anmoore
Water Main Break in Anmoore
Gilmer Co fire
Downed tree in Gilmer County causes power outages and brush fire
First annual chili cook-off for Operation Firm Handshake
First annual chili cook-off for Operation Firm Handshake
The Museum of American Glass holds Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast
The Museum of American Glass holds Seventh Annual Chocolate Feast