Fairmont State Airplane Hanger

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -A new plane hanger might be coming to Fairmont state.

In a press release sent to 5 News, Marion County delegate Guy Ward is going to urge the state to invest in this project.

He is asking for $13 million to be allocated to FSU for a new hanger for their Professional Flight and Aviation Program.

In the letter that will be sent tomorrow he said, “This is a small investment compared to the $300 million being given to Nucor Steel and this will produce about the same number of good paying jobs.”

He went onto say that the hanger would allow the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center to expand from 130 students to over 200 students.

