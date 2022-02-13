Advertisement

Fire in Harrison County took multiple crews to settle

The fire was put out early Saturday morning.
fire in Lumberport
fire in Lumberport(Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a mutual aid commercial structure fire in Lumberport around 11 pm Friday night.

On the initial assignment were the Lumberport, Shinnston, Spelter, Bridgeport, Worthington, and Monongah fire departments.

When Lumberport FD arrived on scene, they detected a commercial structure fire, beltline fire, and brush fire. Once assessed, Nutter Fort was also called in.

Crews battled the fire for approximately six hours.

Harrison County EMS was on scene for standby while crews operated on scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, or how the fire was started.

