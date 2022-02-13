Advertisement

Joe Burrow grew up less than two hours from NCWV

The countdown to the Super Bowl is closing in
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WDTV) - Joe Burrow was raised in Athens, Ohio, less than two hours, one hour, 54 minutes to be exact from Bridgeport, WV.

Burrow, just 25, has led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

According to his dad, Jimmy Burrow, being raised in The Plains helped to keep Burrow grounded, even in life’s biggest moments.

