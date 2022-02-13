Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | February 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Superbowl Sunday! Hopefully you are nice and warm inside to watch the big game. Temperatures across the area today struggled to get above freezing, and with light winds, it’s felt a bit colder. Tonight we see the possibility for light snow showers, similar to what we saw last night, with a dusting on cars and grass but not much else. Higher elevations could see up to an inch, but it’d be very unlikely to see any more than that. Temperatures will drop into the teens for Monday morning, possibly into the single digits in the mountains. Clouds will persist, but we will see the sun breaking through, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures again fall to the teens into Tuesday morning, but then we make a return to southerly flow, bringing Tuesday’s highs to a more seasonable mid-40s. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, with temperatures pushing 60 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight into Thursday, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front bringing our next round of rain. The rain is likely to last for most of Thursday, and could be heavy at times, so we’ll be watching for any flooding concerns. In addition to that, wind gusts are expected to exceed 40mph with this rain, which could cause issues with downed tree limbs and power lines. As we head into Friday, the cold front crosses over West Virginia, ushering in colder, northern air. This means we could see the rain transition to sleet and snow early Friday morning as the system exits. By Friday afternoon, most of the precipitation will be gone, but temperatures will be left in the mid-30s. Warmer conditions return for the weekend though, with Saturday in the mid-40s and Sunday in the low 50s, and with minimal cloud cover, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Light snow showers possible. Low: 17

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 29

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 44

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 60

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.