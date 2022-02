Cadiz, Ohio (WDTV) - The Morgantown boy’s basketball team met it’s match in the O.V.A.C. 5A Championship Saturday night.

Dovers’ T.C. Molk could not be stopped, racking in 40 points on the night.

Morgantown is back on the court this Wednesday at Bridgeport.

