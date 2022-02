WACO, Texas (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball fell to Baylor 75-57 on Saturday night.

Madisen Smith secured a double-double and led the team in scoring (18), rebounds (10) and assists (8).

The ladies are back on the court this Wednesday at home against TCU. TIp-off is set for 7 p.m.

