Water Main Break in Anmoore

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A major water main break is currenly happening in anmoore.

According to a press release sent to 5 News the break happened around 10:30 last night.

They said that most customers on the west side of I-79 currently have water but, water has been shut off on the east side.

Crews are still working to fix the issue.

All of Anmoore is currently under a boil water advisory.

We will have updates as more information becomes available.

