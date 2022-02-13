Water Main Break in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A major water main break is currenly happening in anmoore.

According to a press release sent to 5 News the break happened around 10:30 last night.

They said that most customers on the west side of I-79 currently have water but, water has been shut off on the east side.

Crews are still working to fix the issue.

All of Anmoore is currently under a boil water advisory.

We will have updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.