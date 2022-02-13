BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Sampson Knight, 87, of Bolair WV, passed away peacefully on Feb 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on May 9, 1934 in Halstead, Braxton Co WV. He was the son of the late Harley S and Ida Pauline (Stout) Knight. He is preceded in death by his siblings Mayness Knight (Marie), Dolan Knight (Margaret), Jerry Knight (Rebecca), Glenna Flanigan (Loren), and Sharon Smith (Ernest).Sampson is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wynonia Knight; 2 children Darlene (Larry) Clifton and Rick (Brenda) Knight; five grandchildren Crystal Knight-McIe, Todd Clifton, Rikki Westfall, Bethany Clifton, and Kendall Clifton; two great grandchildren Ethan McIe and Rayleigh Westfall; a great grandchild on the way that he could not wait to meet; siblings Darel (Mary Jo) Knight, Ernie (Sandy) Knight, Earl (Kay) Knight, Gary (Drema) Knight, Bertha (Van) Miller, Linda Walter, and Isa Fury; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.Sampson was a member of the Elk Valley Chapel where he served as trustee for several years and he loved the Lord. He retired from Burford Coal Company on Point Mountain and valued hard work. He served in the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and beekeeper. On any given day, you could find him in his bee yard just sitting with his bees. He was an amazing wood worker and traveled around the state doing craft shows. More than anything, Sampson loved his family and cherished every moment he got to spend with them.Services to celebrate Sampson’s life will be held 1PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation 6PM-9PM Monday night, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Knight family

