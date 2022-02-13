WVU men’s basketball falls back into old habits against OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball put an end to their losing steak with an Iowa State win on Tuesday, but fell back into old habits against OSU today.

The Mountaineers stayed in it in the first half, trailing only by six, but with the Cowboys going on a run that increased their lead to 25 at it’s biggest, OSU took the victory 81-58.

Malik Curry led the gold and blue with 13 points.

WVU is back on the court at K-State this Monday, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

