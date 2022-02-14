Advertisement

Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most popular stretches of road in the area could be seeing some major changes.

The City of Morgantown and the West Virginia Division of Highways made a deal to allow the City to close portions of High Street without needing approval from the DOH.

It is the City’s busiest area for night life.

A city spokesman says one of the many options being considered now is limiting High Street to foot traffic only on Friday and Saturday nights.

There is no word on when a change like that might happen.

