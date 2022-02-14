Cincinnati Bengals take heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals fall in heartbreaking loss for Super Bowl LVI
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST
INGLEWOOD, Cali. (WDTV) - The biggest night in football has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t relive some of the game’s biggest moments.

The Bengals entered the break down 13-10, but came back with a renewed energy, scoring a touchdown within just 12 seconds, and then snatching an interception on the Ram’s first drive of the second half.

A full effort, all in mentality in the Rams’ final drive put them on top, and with less than two minutes left, Burrow and the Bengals were not able to pull off a last minute victory.

Burrow was sacked for a total of seven times, tying the Super Bowl record.

Time of possession was almost identical for both teams, the Rams edging out the Bengals by one minute, having the ball for 31 minutes, the Bengals, for 29.

The win marks the first time the Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl, thought the St. Louis Rams did win it back in 2000.

There were only two players on the Bengals team that were alive the last time the team went to the Super Bowl in 1989, 33 years ago.

