COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 6,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 8, 2022, there are currently 7,262 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,023 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Monday, 850 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 183 have been admitted to the ICU and 110 are on ventilators.

16 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, one pediatric patient is in the ICU, and two pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (231), Boone (101), Braxton (46), Brooke (45), Cabell (328), Calhoun (38), Clay (40), Doddridge (24), Fayette (277), Gilmer (28), Grant (46), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (49), Hancock (60), Hardy (35), Harrison (352), Jackson (49), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (732), Lewis (63), Lincoln (114), Logan (182), Marion (239), Marshall (139), Mason (127), McDowell (158), Mercer (357), Mineral (110), Mingo (182), Monongalia (260), Monroe (89), Morgan (29), Nicholas (122), Ohio (98), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (45), Preston (192), Putnam (289), Raleigh (371), Randolph (56), Ritchie (36), Roane (55), Summers (53), Taylor (77), Tucker (28), Tyler (27), Upshur (176), Wayne (153), Webster (39), Wetzel (54), Wirt (15), Wood (260), Wyoming (166). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

