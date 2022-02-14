Fairmont Senior swim plunging into 18 events at state meet

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior swim team saw great success at regionals; now, the team is gearing up for what’s to come.

The Polar Bears saw ten first place finishes at the Region II meet, including a new regional record for Alexis Ramsey in the 200 individual medley.

Heading into the state meet, Fairmont Senior swimmers will participate in 18 of the 22 events on the schedule.

The Polar Bear girls came in first overall at regionals as a team and qualified for all three relays. The 200 and 400 freestyle relays are both swam by the same group of four: Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Mia Abruzzino and Ramsey.

Fairmont Senior will participate in the state preliminary events on Thursday to qualify for the finals on Friday at Mylan Park.

