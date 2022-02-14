Advertisement

Fairmont Senior swim plunging into 18 events at state meet

First place finishes in ten events at regionals
Fairmont Senior swim represented in 18 events at this year's state meet
Fairmont Senior swim represented in 18 events at this year's state meet(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior swim team saw great success at regionals; now, the team is gearing up for what’s to come.

The Polar Bears saw ten first place finishes at the Region II meet, including a new regional record for Alexis Ramsey in the 200 individual medley.

Heading into the state meet, Fairmont Senior swimmers will participate in 18 of the 22 events on the schedule.

The Polar Bear girls came in first overall at regionals as a team and qualified for all three relays. The 200 and 400 freestyle relays are both swam by the same group of four: Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Mia Abruzzino and Ramsey.

Fairmont Senior will participate in the state preliminary events on Thursday to qualify for the finals on Friday at Mylan Park.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire in Lumberport
Fire in Harrison County took multiple crews to settle
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Gilmer Co fire
Downed tree in Gilmer County causes power outages and brush fire
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

WVU vs. K-State breakdown
WVU tips off with Kansas State, here’s what to expect
Cincinnati Bengals fall in heartbreaking loss for Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals take heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI
WVU women's basketball falls to Baylor, 75-57
Saturday’s prove difficult for Mountaineer basketball
Morgantown falls to Dover in OVAC 5A Championship
Morgantown boy’s basketball falls in O.V.A.C 5A Championship