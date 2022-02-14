Gov. Justice on surpassing 6,000 COVID-19 deaths: “It’s just a sad, sad situation”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Monday that West Virginia has surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

“It’s surely not something that we wanted to achieve, but the reality is what it is,” Gov. Justice said. “I ask for your prayers for everyone that we’ve lost.”

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is at 6,023.

“It’s just a sad, sad situation,” Gov. Justice continued. “It really rips my heart out. I just hate it.”

Gov. Justice also expressed cautious optimism about West Virginia’s improving COVID case numbers.

Gov. Justice said total number of active cases statewide have dropped by two-thirds in just the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of active hospitalizations have also decreased dramatically of late.

Since peaking at 1,097 on Feb. 2, the number of hospitalizations is now 779, down by 29% over the past 12 days.

To date, 326 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 36 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red - 1

Orange - 15

Gold - 20

Yellow - 13

Green - 6

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.