Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing cool temperatures and some light snow this weekend, today should be relatively quiet, as a high-pressure system and cool air mass bring dry, stable air to WV. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear, so we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, with light winds from the west making those temperatures feel cooler. Overall, it will be a calm, chilly afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-teens as a result, so you’ll want to bundle up. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few upper-level clouds pushing in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise into the low-40s. In other words, tomorrow will be much more seasonable, and still sunny. By Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, so expect more spring-like conditions in the area. These warmer-than-average temperatures stick around until Friday. On Thursday, a strong low-pressure system pushes into NCWV. This system will bring plenty of rain into NCWV, so not only will you need an umbrella, but some extra time on the roads. We could also see gusty winds push through on Thursday, so we’ll be watching for that. By Friday morning, any leftover rain could turn into snow, as temperatures drop below-freezing, although we won’t see much snow. Thereafter, we expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the seasonable upper-40s, as we head into the weekend. In short, most of this week will be quiet, up until we see warm temperatures and rain towards the end of the week.

Today: We’ll see a few snow flurries this morning. By the afternoon, however, we should dry out, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph, making today’s highs, which will be in the upper-20s, feel cooler. Overall, expect a cold, dry afternoon. High: 28.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-teens. Overall, expect a calm night, similar to last night. Low: 16.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds pushing in. So expect a nice, clear day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. Overall, expect a sunny afternoon, with seasonable temperatures. High: 44.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds coming from the west ahead of a cold front. Winds will come from the south at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. In short, Wednesday will be the warmest, nicest day of the week. High: 61.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.