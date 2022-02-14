Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | February 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air, but so are some bitter cold temperatures. Hopefully you and your loved one stayed snuggled up inside today, because those high temperatures did not get any higher than the mid-20s, and wind chills made it feel like the teens. Cold persists tonight as clouds clear, with lows into the teens across the area. However, southerly flow starts to make a return for tomorrow, bringing highs up to the seasonable mid-40s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear, so we’ll get a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Clouds will start to roll in again throughout Wednesday, but with southerly flow ramping up ahead of a cold front, temperatures will climb to the low 60s. Lows into Thursday morning will be extremely above average, in the low 50s and upper 40s. Thursday will also be in the 60s, but rain will be well into the area by the afternoon. That rain will be sticking around all night, possibly becoming heavy at times. This could raise some concerns for flooding in low-lying areas and areas near creeks/streams. In addition to that, gusty winds with the system have the potential to cause downed tree limbs and power outages. Overnight, the front will cross West Virginia, dragging colder air behind, turning any remaining precipitation into sleet, then snow. Accumulations will be very minimal, but it could cause slick conditions on the roads for Friday morning. By the afternoon, most precipitation will be gone, and we’ll be left with temperatures in the mid-30s. High pressure then takes hold of the area through the start of next week, bringing clear conditions and another warming trend. Saturday will be seasonable mid-40s, Sunday will reach mid 50s, and by next Monday, we’ll likely reach the low 60s again.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 43

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and warm. High: 61

Thursday: Rain and gusty winds. High: 62

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.