Larry Ronald Messer

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Larry Ronald Messer, 81 of Webster Springs passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022.  Larry was born December 28, 1940 in Parcoal and was the son of the late Andrew Jackson and Edith Enix Messer.  Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobbie, Donald, Richard, Eugene and Billie Messer and also a sister Darlene Deel. Larry was a United States Army veteran.  He was a loving husband and a wonderful father; he was a kind and generous man. Larry loved to garden and forage in the woods and loved to fish. He was a meat cutter for many years. Larry is survived by his loving wife Janet Cole Messer, son, Eric Lee (Stephanie) Messer,  stepdaughters,  Pat (Joe) Gosh and Sharon (Spencer) Wood; sisters, Sandra (Bud) Hammond and Patricia (Alan) Sutphin; many nieces, nephews and others extended family members. There will be no services held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Messer family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

