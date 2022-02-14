Advertisement

Measure to tackle jail maintenance advances in W.Va. House

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Legislation to begin to tackle $95 million in overdue maintenance at regional jail facilities and keep a lid on the cost of housing inmates in them is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that two measures passed the House Jails and Prisons Committee on Friday, one to preserve the per diem cost of housing inmates in the state’s 10 regional jails and another to redirect money for maintenance from a fund originally used to build the facilities.

Committee Chairman David Kelly, R-Tyler, said a recent tour of two jails in the state convinced him of the need for additional maintenance.

“We are going to have to find a long-term solution to a generational problem we now have,” he said.

The legislation would redirect about $4 million in bond money once used to build the jails and make it available to state corrections officials for maintenance.

