Sarah L. Reymond

Richard E (Dick) Johnson
Richard E (Dick) Johnson(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarah L. Reymond, 90, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the Stonerise-Clarksburg Nursing Home.  She was born May 21, 1931 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine Stoffle Merroto. She was the beloved wife of James Reymond who preceded her in death on March 8, 1969. She is survived by her children: Peter J. (Susan) Reymond and Lisa (Bill) Bennett. She was preciously referred to as Gran by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Courtney (Matthew) Pill, Katie (Jed) Reed, and Todd (Chasity) Bennett, Theo Pill, Cameron and Cayden Bennett and Colton and Sophia Reed, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Merroto and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her three siblings: Rose Marie Merroto, Mary Ann (Gene) Booth and Samuel J. Merroto. Sarah was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and employed by the Harrison County Board of Education for 30 years as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. We begin to remember not just that she died but that she lived and that her life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. The family would like to thank her longtime caregivers Donna Crawford, Darlene Dennison and Sue Petsche, and Dr. Michael Angotti and his staff for their wonderful care. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful, professional, caring staff at Stonerise- Clarksburg. The love and care she received from this facility were superb. We so appreciated Sr.Barita from Immaculate Conception for her sweet spiritual visits. Condolences to the family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Sarah can be made to The Mustard Seed, PO Box 2709, or 444 E. Pike St., Clarksburg, WV 26301. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport from 3 to 8 pm Tuesday, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. Catholic Committal Rites will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

