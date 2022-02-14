Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County on Route 98.

The checkpoint will be between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg.

It is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

The checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

State Police says it is not intended to inconvenience drivers but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

