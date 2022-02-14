Advertisement

Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg

The West Virginia State Police has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County on Route 98.
(Maui Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County on Route 98.

The checkpoint will be between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg.

It is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

The checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

State Police says it is not intended to inconvenience drivers but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire in Lumberport
Fire in Harrison County took multiple crews to settle
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Water Rescue at Curtisville Dam
Gilmer Co fire
Downed tree in Gilmer County causes power outages and brush fire
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Spaghetti fundraiser held to help out local family in need.
Community comes together to fundraise for boy in need

Latest News

Water Main Break in Anmoore
Town of Anmoore experiencing water emergency
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Warner: 1,062 new business registrations in January
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 13