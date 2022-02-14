Advertisement

Town of Anmoore experiencing water emergency

Officers from the town of Anmoore said the town is experiencing a water emergency due to a water main break.
Water Main Break in Anmoore
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The main line break is near I-79 and Anmoore Rd.

Officials said crews are on site working to remedy the problem.

A water tanker has been requested to supply the Town water to flush toilets and other non-potable needs, meaning this water is not suitable for consumption.

Water that is potable, meaning it is safe for consumption, is available at the Anmoore Fire Department, located at 158 Ash Street in Anmoore. Residents are asked to bring a copy of a water bill to prove service.

In an article published on Sunday, all Anmoore water customers were placed under a boil water advisory. At this time, the advisory is still in effect.

