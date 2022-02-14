Advertisement

Wayne County Schools employee facing child pornography charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A cyber tip about apparent child pornography led to the arrest of an employee of Wayne County Schools.

According to the criminal complaint, Vernon Dell Parsons, 49, of Huntington, W.Va. has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

According to the cyber tip, the user is accused of uploading approximately 15 files to an internet platform.

An investigation tracked the IP address used to upload the files back to the Department of Education.

On December 7, officials contacted the West Virginia Department of Education’s IT department.

On December 8, 2021, an officer completed two administrative subpoenas.

On January 10, 2021, one of the subpoena’s uncovered an IP address belonging to Vernon Parsons, of Waverly Road in Huntington.

On January 19, 2022, another subpoena showed subscriber information for Vernon Parsons as well.

According to the criminal complaint, officials searched the name Parsons in the Spring Valley High School Facebook page. A photo from November 2, 2020, shows a custodian by the name of Vernon Parsons, officials discovered.

Officials say the files in question had been uploaded to the app Kik. Eight of the files were video files and the other seven were images.

Parsons was arrested and read his Miranda Rights.

Parsons admitted to the account and the images, officials report.

Superintendent of Wayne County Schools, Todd Alexander, released the following statement about the charges against Parsons:

“We are troubled by the news of the arrest of an employee. The charges against the employee are very serious and will be treated as such. The employee has been placed on leave and the district is actively following procedures for handling such matters.”

Superintendent of Wayne County Schools, Todd Alexander

