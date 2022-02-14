Advertisement

WVU tips off with Kansas State, here’s what to expect

Wildcats beat Mountaineers 71-68 in last matchup
WVU vs. K-State breakdown
WVU vs. K-State breakdown
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is back on the court tonight after a quick turnaround following their loss to Oklahoma State.

Taz Sherman has been noted as a key scorer for WVU, but on Saturday he was 4-of-12 in field goals and just 1-of-10 from three.

The gold and blue fell hard tot he Cowboys, 81-58, and are looking to turn that around tonight.

As Bob Huggins said, “they’re aren’t many games left.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Kansas State.

