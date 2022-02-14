Years after Starting, Final Payment to Contractor for Citynet Center Nearly at Hand for City of Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Years after a 1 percent sales tax was put in place to provide funding to make it happen and a little more than half a year after it opened its doors, the recently renamed Citynet Center, which was The Bridge, at The Bridge Sports Complex is getting close to seeing a final payment made to the contractor.

A pair of payments to the general contractor, A.M Higley, is part of tonight’s City Council agenda. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. There is no work session.

As for the agenda items, Council will formally act on a payment application by the contractor made after the governing body approved a change order at the Jan. 31 meeting. The change order was for $755,840.17, which consisted of roughly a year and a half of work under the guidance of Higley. It is for the consolidation of a variety of change orders, including electrical work, fire protection, and more.

Another payment is also being made to Higley that needs approval by Council. It is a payment application of $5,000. The money is the amount owed to the contractor that was withheld on the new parking lot to the right of the building. Mayor Andy Lang said the fact it is on the agenda means the city’s engineering department has signed off on it being okay.

According to City Engineer Beth Fox, all money owed to A.M. Higley should be paid in full within the next few months. She estimated the amount left may be as low as $500,000 to as much as $1 million.

The building project was bid out at roughly $37 million. Fox said it will end up being roughly $38 million with most of the additional cost coming from unforeseen issues such as the material of the earth under the pool that needed to be stabilized.

“That total is only for the building. There were other costs in site development, the purchase of the property and the consultant (architecture and engineering),” said Fox.

The total of everything has the project in the $50 million range.

At the start of the meeting will be a return of Bridgeport High School’s Honor Society inductees being honored by way of proclamation by Lang. Although it happened at the last meeting, there was a problem that needed ironed out that has led to a second proclamation.

The good news is the problem was quickly ironed out. The better news? The problem is a positive one by just about any measure.

“It was a problem, but it’s a very good problem to have,” said City Manager Randy Wetmore.

The problem involves the Bridgeport High School National Honor Society inductees. And the problem is simple as it relates for what Council needs them for – there are too many of them.

Council opted to recognize the inductees and found out that there were more than 50 students involved. Having that many students, along with family members showing up at the same time multiple elementary school students were honored at the Jan. 31 meeting, would have been impossible.

The solution? Bring half of those inducted in for one time of recognition and half for Monday’s night of recognition. Wetmore said it works best and having to deal with an issue of so many students having high achievement is something anyone would want to have to work around for the right solution.

“I think it’s great for the Bridgeport community as a whole that we have that many outstanding students that are keeping their grade point average up as well as being active in all kinds of sports, clubs, and all types of extracurricular activities,” said Wetmore. “It’s appropriate for them to be in front of Council to be recognized for their efforts.”

The recognition of the students will be among the first bits of action Monday. It will come after the reports by Wetmore and Mayor Andy Lang.

As for unfinished business, Council will have the second and final reading on the ordinance prohibiting individuals from going on frozen bodies of water owned by the city. It has been prohibited in the past, but there was no enforcement mechanism. This ordinance spells out fines of not more than $100 for a first offense, not more than$200 for a second offense, and not more than $500 for a third offense.

Lang said he has not received any complaints regarding the ordinance.

The only other item on the agenda is appointing Robin Urquhart to the Bridgeport Development Authority for a three-year term. The term will begin Feb. 14, 2022, and run through Feb. 28, 2025.

The meeting is open to the public.

