Bob Huggins says he’s “proud of our guys” after WVU’s loss to Kansas State

Mountaineers fall to Wildcats 78-73
WVU men's basketball falls to K-State 78-73
WVU men's basketball falls to K-State 78-73(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Manhattan, Kan. (WDTV) - WVU traveled to Kansas to wrap up their two-game road stretch.

While the Mountaineers entered halftime up 42-35, the second half proved difficult, allowing the Wildcats to go on a 18-2 run, which game them a nine point lead.

Taz Sherman led with a game-high 23 points and Isaiah Cottrell put up a career-high 13 points.

Despite the loss, Bob Huggins stated “I’m proud of our guys today, I’m the worst loser in the world, but I’m proud of them today.”

The Mountaineers are back on the court this Saturday against Kansas. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

