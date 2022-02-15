Advertisement

Clarksburg Kohl’s adding new beauty store

The Kohl’s on Emily Drive will soon be adding a new beauty store in its location.
Kohl’s will begin accepting Amazon returns in store this summer
(tcw-wfie)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kohl’s on Emily Drive will soon be adding a new beauty store in its location.

Kohl’s, located at 330 Emily Drive, will be adding a new Sephora at Kohl’s experience this year.

This store is among 400 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year across the country and join 200 that were introduced last year.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

No exact dates of store opening plans have been announced at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street

Latest News

Mask and chalkboard
Lewis County BOE votes to permanently disband mask mandate
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | February 14, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | February 14, 2022
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
High Street Morgantown changes
High Street Morgantown changes