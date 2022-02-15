Clarksburg Kohl’s adding new beauty store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kohl’s on Emily Drive will soon be adding a new beauty store in its location.

Kohl’s, located at 330 Emily Drive, will be adding a new Sephora at Kohl’s experience this year.

This store is among 400 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year across the country and join 200 that were introduced last year.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

No exact dates of store opening plans have been announced at this time.

