Delegate Walker files lawsuit against West Virginia for Life
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Danielle Walker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against West Virginia for Life after receiving an email of a KKK member last week.
The lawsuit was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
The group apologized last week, acknowledging that a racist image had been sent.
The Berkeley Chapter President Richard Demoske has since resigned from his position.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
