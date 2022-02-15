Advertisement

Delegate Walker files lawsuit against West Virginia for Life

Delegate Danielle Walker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against West Virginia for Life after receiving an email of a KKK member last week.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Danielle Walker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against West Virginia for Life after receiving an email of a KKK member last week.

The lawsuit was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The group apologized last week, acknowledging that a racist image had been sent.

The Berkeley Chapter President Richard Demoske has since resigned from his position.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

Delegate Walker receives KKK email
Delegate Walker receives KKK email
W.Va. House passes bill limiting abortions to 15 weeks
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Canaan BBQ