Delegate Walker files lawsuit against West Virginia for Life

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Danielle Walker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against West Virginia for Life after receiving an email of a KKK member last week.

The lawsuit was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The group apologized last week, acknowledging that a racist image had been sent.

The Berkeley Chapter President Richard Demoske has since resigned from his position.

