Don Meredith Blake, 75, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Don was born in Weston on May 22, 1946, a son of the late Virgil Vincent and Minnie Louise Dye Blake. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two siblings: Michael Blake and Karen Butcher. On December 21, 1970, Don married Brenda Joyce Montgomery and they shared the last 51 years together. Brenda will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Blake; four children: Kim Feather and husband, Shane, Lisa Moody and husband, Andy, and Brandy Blake, all of Weston and Thomas Blake and wife, Jennie, of Princeton; three grandchildren: Kristi Squires and companion, Matthew Dabson, Joshua Squires and wife, Mara, and Amber Dotson and husband, Craig; one grandchild-of-the-heart, Chaylee Ferrainola and husband, Justin; four great-grandchildren: Audrey, Elijah, and Isaiah Dotson, and Harleen Squires; five siblings: Stephen Blake and Alan Blake and wife, Osie, of Buckhannon, Debbie Sholes, of Pricetown, Danny Blake, Sr. and companion, Michele Chipps, of Weston, and Carla Wyant, of Kitsonville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don attended Weston High School and was a Christian by faith. He proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and three Bronze stars during his service. Don worked for West Virginia Glass and the Alkahn Label Factory. He retired from Dominion Hope Gas Company after 30 years in 2001. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tinkering on his old cars. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nigel Bean officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by The United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Don Meredith Blake and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

