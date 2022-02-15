Eula Mae Allman, 75, of Ireland, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family. Eula was born in Welch on July 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Virgil K. and Effie K. Dillion Mullins. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded in death by one son, Dewey Wayne Smith; two brothers: Ronald and Donald Mullins; two sisters: Della Campbell and Helen Sproles; and life-long friend, Janie Panader. On October 23, 1976 Eula married the love of her life, James “Red” Richard Allman. Together they shared the joys of marriage for 45 wonderful years. Forever cherishing their memories of Eula’s ornery nature along with her husband, are three children: Nathan Smith of Alum Bridge, WV, Victor Smith and wife, Kasey, of Clarksburg, WV, and Melissa Basurto and husband, Angel, of Shelbyville, TN; seven grandchildren: Heather, Alycia, Emily, Victoria, Kent, Anthony, and Abby; two step-grandchildren: Melaina and Anisa; six great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Ken Mullins and wife, Jean, of Florida, Nancy Charles and husband, Jack, of Virginia, Sam Mullins and Dan Mullins both of West Virginia, Darris “Dick” Mullins of Ohio, Lynn Young and husband, Earl, of West Virginia, and Jessie Mullins of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Eula attended Welch High School and was Christian by faith. In her spare time, Eula enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and watching the birds sing and chirp. She also loved playing BINGO and was incredibly lucky, which fueled her love of gambling and lottery tickets. Above all was her love for her family. Eula spent her days caring for her home and family which brought her immense joy. She had a kind and generous heart and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Clutter Funeral Home – Alkire Chapel located at 190 Wildcat Rd. in Ireland from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Alkire Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Kincaid Cemetery on Buttermilk Rd. in Ireland. We, at Clutter Funeral and Cremation – Alkire Chapel, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Eula Mae Allman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

