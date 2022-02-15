Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Milford woman was arrested on Monday after officers said she punched a man that was holding a child.

Officers said they saw Sierra Townsend, 25, walk a child to a man in West Milford.

According to court documents, the man picked up the child and Townsend punched the man while he was still holding the child.

The man’s injuries resulted in immediate bruising, bleeding, and swelling, according to the report.

Officers said the child was within inches of being struck.

When officers ordered Townsend to place her hands behind her back, she allegedly refused and attempted to walk away from officers.

The report says officers had to force Townsend to the ground to get her into handcuffs.

Townsend has been charged with one count of child neglect creating risk of injury.

