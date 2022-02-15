Advertisement

Hundred girls edge past Notre Dame on the road for Class A win

Notre Dame’s Bella Ramsey posts game-high 25 points
Hundred girls' basketball
Hundred girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame came looking for its first win this season and barely missed the opportunity to the Hundred Hornets.

The Fighting Irish held a lead until midway through the second quarter; Hundred picked up the pace and led by two at half.

Notre Dame fell to the Hornets 45-42, but Bella Ramsey posted a game-high 25 points for the Irish.

Addie Tuttle led Hundred with 19 points.

