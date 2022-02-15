Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, as a high-pressure system moves east of our region and brings warmer air into our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is seasonable for February. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear, with a few clouds moving in and that’s it. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. In short, today will bring seasonable, sunny conditions to our area. Tomorrow afternoon, expect clouds to build in ahead of a system out west, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, thanks to warm air flowing in from the south. Overall, expect a breezy but warm afternoon. As we head into Thursday morning, even more clouds will build in, as a cold front approaches our area. After 1 PM Thursday afternoon, the cold front starts pushing in, bringing a steady rain throughout the afternoon and evening. This steady rain lasts until the overnight hours, into Friday morning, before cooler air flows in and turns any remaining rain into a light snow. We won’t see much snow, however. We’ll most likely see between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain across much of NCWV, which isn’t much but could still lead to slick roads and even patches of isolated flooding. We’ll also see gusty winds throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon and evening, which could cause some problems. So we’ll be watching carefully. By Friday morning, only a few snow flurries are left, and by the afternoon, even those will leave, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s. Then over the weekend, we will see more seasonable temperatures come in, along with sunshine. In short, expect mild temperatures and sunshine today, even warmer conditions tomorrow, and rain and wind towards the end of the week.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds pushing into NCWV. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is within range for temperatures seen in mid-February. Overall, expect mild, sunny afternoon. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 44.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds moving in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s, much warmer than this morning. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph. These winds will allow temperatures to rise into the low-60s. Overall, definitely a good day to go outside. High: 62.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy, but we start out dry in the morning and early-afternoon. By the early-evening hours, however, a steady rain pushes into NCWV. This steady rain lasts through the late-afternoon into the overnight hours. We’ll also see gusty winds pushing through during that time, with wind gusts well above 30 mph likely, and sustained winds will be 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a soggy, windy day. Overnight, that rain transitions to a light snow. High: 64.

