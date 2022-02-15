Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 15th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!!!! It was a chilly start today, with Clarksburg starting the day at 11F. But we had a nice warmup with our high hitting right about average. As we go into the rest of the week, get ready for some changes. Tomorrow a big warm-up is in store, and we are looking at the winds really kicking up. Highs across the region will be hitting the low to mid 60′s for many, and winds will really start to become gusty from the afternoon and going into the evening. Wednesday 30-40 mph gusts could be felt, while on Thursday, ahead of our next system, we could have gusts from 40-55 mph. Thursday night particularly could be a dangerous night on the roads. High winds, coupled with heavy showers will make the roads slick and dangerous. Take care if you need to be out. Once the front pushes through, we may see some of that liquid precipitation change over to snow, but it won’t last long. Temperatures will head back down in the polar air mass. But our weekend isn’t looking too bad; partly cloudy and chilly on Saturday, with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cool: Low 29

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and increasing winds: High 61

Thursday: Strong wind gusts all day, then heavy showers arriving late: High 64

Friday: A cool down with clouds in the morning and sun in the afternoon: High 35

