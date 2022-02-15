Advertisement

The latest in WV AP high school boys basketball rankings (2/14)

Morgantown falls off top spot in Class AAAA
South Harrison boys' basketball
South Harrison boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Jefferson

2. Morgantown

3. Parkersburg South

4. George Washington

5. South Charleston

6. Capital

7. Hedgesville

8. University

9. Huntington

10. Spring Mills

AAA:

1. Logan

2. Shady Spring

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Wheeling Central

5. Elkins

6. Winfield

7. Herbert Hoover

8. Grafton

9. Berkeley Springs

10. East Fairmont

AA:

1. Poca

2. Bluefield

3. St. Marys

4. Williamstown

5. South Harrison

6. Ravenswood

7. Chapmanville

8. Wyoming East

9. Charleston Catholic

10. Buffalo

A:

1. James Monroe

2. Man

3. Greater Beckley Christian

4. Cameron

5. St. Joseph

6. Tucker County

7. Tygarts Valley

8. Webster County

9. Tug Valley

10. Pendleton County

