The latest in WV AP high school boys basketball rankings (2/14)
Morgantown falls off top spot in Class AAAA
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
AAAA:
1. Jefferson
2. Morgantown
3. Parkersburg South
4. George Washington
5. South Charleston
6. Capital
7. Hedgesville
8. University
9. Huntington
10. Spring Mills
AAA:
1. Logan
2. Shady Spring
3. Fairmont Senior
4. Wheeling Central
5. Elkins
6. Winfield
7. Herbert Hoover
8. Grafton
9. Berkeley Springs
10. East Fairmont
AA:
1. Poca
2. Bluefield
3. St. Marys
4. Williamstown
5. South Harrison
6. Ravenswood
7. Chapmanville
8. Wyoming East
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Buffalo
A:
1. James Monroe
2. Man
3. Greater Beckley Christian
4. Cameron
5. St. Joseph
6. Tucker County
7. Tygarts Valley
8. Webster County
9. Tug Valley
10. Pendleton County
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.