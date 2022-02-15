Advertisement

The latest in WV AP high school girl’s basketball rankings (2/14)

Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County remain top of class
Gilmer County girls' basketball
Gilmer County girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Huntington

2. Morgantown

3. Wheeling Park

4. Cabell Midland

5. Parkersburg

6. Buckhannon-Upshur

7. Greenbrier East

8. Capital

9. Princeton

10. Jefferson

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. North Marion

3. Logan

4. Wayne

5. Ripley

6. Nitro

7. Robert C. Byrd

8. East Fairmont

9. Philip Barbour

10. PikeView

AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Wyoming East

3. St. Marys

4. Petersburg

5. Frankfort

6. Summers County

7. Ritchie County

8. Mingo Central

9. Chapmanville

10. Charleston Catholic

A:

1. Gilmer County

2. Cameron

3. Tolsia

4. Calhoun County

5. Webster County

6. Tucker County

7. Doddridge County

8. Clay-Battelle

9. (tie) Tug Valley

9. (tie) Pendleton County

