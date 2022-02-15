The latest in WV AP high school girl’s basketball rankings (2/14)
Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County remain top of class
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
AAAA:
1. Huntington
2. Morgantown
3. Wheeling Park
4. Cabell Midland
5. Parkersburg
6. Buckhannon-Upshur
7. Greenbrier East
8. Capital
9. Princeton
10. Jefferson
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. North Marion
3. Logan
4. Wayne
5. Ripley
6. Nitro
7. Robert C. Byrd
8. East Fairmont
9. Philip Barbour
10. PikeView
AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Wyoming East
3. St. Marys
4. Petersburg
5. Frankfort
6. Summers County
7. Ritchie County
8. Mingo Central
9. Chapmanville
10. Charleston Catholic
A:
1. Gilmer County
2. Cameron
3. Tolsia
4. Calhoun County
5. Webster County
6. Tucker County
7. Doddridge County
8. Clay-Battelle
9. (tie) Tug Valley
9. (tie) Pendleton County
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.