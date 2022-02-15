Advertisement

Lewis County BOE votes to permanently disband mask mandate

Mask and chalkboard
Mask and chalkboard(MGN, Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis county schools’ students, and staff will no longer be required to wear masks.

The Lewis County Board of Education voted to permanently lift the school system’s mask mandate at their Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.

The vote was 4-1.

Board member Michael Holden, who voted ‘yes’ to the disbandment, tells 5 News, “I feel it’s a parents choice, and I feel its an employee’s choice. I feel this is a victory for everybody involved.”

Employees, students, and parents who still want to mask are free to do so.

Holden also tells 5 News that board members can still propose another mask mandate and bring it to a vote if circumstances change.

As of Feb. 14, Lewis County is ‘yellow’ is on the DHHR’s county alert map.

