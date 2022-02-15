Advertisement

Michael Dean Hubbard, age 75 of George Washington Hwy, Grafton, WV (formerly of Ashtabula, OH) went home to be with our Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Grafton City Hospital after battling pancreatic cancer for the last 2 ½ years.   He was born January 2, 1947 in Conneaut, OH a son of the late Dean Lester Hubbard and Arline Maxine (Reed) Hubbard. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Christa Strong and his brother, Tom Hubbard. Michael is survived by his daughter, Tammy L. Brooks of Grafton; one son, William C. “Bill” Hubbard and wife Jeni, of SC; seven grandchildren, 11  great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Hubbard (Donna) of Ashtabula, OH. Michael was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran and he was a HVAC technician for 30 years.  He was also an avid golfer and bowler. His grandchildren loved their grandpa, Mike, and he was an all-around good guy who was loved by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care and support they gave to Mike and his daughter, Tammy during his illness. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, February 18th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00p.m. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hubbard family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

