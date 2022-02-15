Advertisement

Philip Barbour girl’s basketball pulls ahead over Liberty

Colts’ Sara Simon led with a game-high 15 points
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour girl’s basketball was on the road tonight at Liberty.

While neither team got points on the board until three minutes left in the first quarter, Philip Barbour came out victorious 56-46.

Colts’ Sara Simon had a game-high 15 points. Liberty’s Emma Kyle led the charge for the Mountaineers with 9 points.

Liberty finishes out their season tomorrow at Notre Dame, Philip Barbour is also back o the court tomorrow, traveling to RCB for a Class AAA top 10 matchup.

