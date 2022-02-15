RCB swim has some strong contenders heading to the 2022 State Swim Meet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB is heading to the State Swim Meet with some gold medal contenders.

Coming out of regionals, Byrd won four titles, the Boys 200 Free (Kaden Meighen, Jackson Howe, Adam Fubio, Jacob Howe), Boys 100 Free (Jacob Howe), Boys 50 Free (Jacob Howe) and Girls 500 Freestyle (Annalise Gentilozzi).

Howe enters the State Meet in the 50 Free after besting his nearest competitor at Regionals by over 4.5 seconds.

The State Meet kicks off on this Thursday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

