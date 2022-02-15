Advertisement

RCB swim has some strong contenders heading to the 2022 State Swim Meet

Byrd took home four titles at the Region III Swim Meet
RCB enters State Meet after winning four Regional events
RCB enters State Meet after winning four Regional events(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB is heading to the State Swim Meet with some gold medal contenders.

Coming out of regionals, Byrd won four titles, the Boys 200 Free (Kaden Meighen, Jackson Howe, Adam Fubio, Jacob Howe), Boys 100 Free (Jacob Howe), Boys 50 Free (Jacob Howe) and Girls 500 Freestyle (Annalise Gentilozzi).

Howe enters the State Meet in the 50 Free after besting his nearest competitor at Regionals by over 4.5 seconds.

The State Meet kicks off on this Thursday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

JJ Quinerly named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
WVU’s JJ Quinerly named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
South Harrison boys' basketball
The latest in WV AP high school boys basketball rankings (2/14)
Gilmer County girls' basketball
The latest in WV AP high school girls basketball rankings (2/14)
WVU men's basketball falls to K-State 78-73
Bob Huggins says he’s “proud of our guys” after WVU’s loss to Kansas State