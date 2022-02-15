Advertisement

Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl

Officers said a DNA match led to a Ritchie County man being arrested and charged with Third-Degree Sexual Assault.
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Roland Wayne McLaughlin(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said a DNA match led to a Ritchie County man being arrested and charged with Third-Degree Sexual Assault.

Officers received a complaint on June 14, 2021 from a woman about a possible child sexual abuse or assault, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the woman told officers that a 14-year-old girl was “having a sexual relationship” with Roland McLaughlin, 35, of Auburn, West Virginia.

Officers said others told them the girl was “possibly pregnant.”

Officers with Child Protective Services interviewed the girl, and she told them that she was “in ‘love’ with McLaughlin” and that he “meant too much to her to be away from him.”

Officials with CPS completed the necessary paperwork to take temporary custody of the girl, according to court documents.

The report says the girl was taken to the hospital on June 15, 2021 for a sexual assault examination, and the sexual assault examination kit was sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory for processing.

Officers received the results from the girl’s sexual assault kit on Nov. 16, and the results indicated male DNA on each swab tested, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they got a search warrant for McLaughlin’s DNA on Nov. 19 and executed the search warrant on Nov. 21.

On Feb. 11, 2022, the results from McLaughlin’s DNA test showed a positive match to the male DNA that was in the girl’s assault kit.

McLaughlin has been charged with Third-Degree Sexual Assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Canaan BBQ
arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary Tyler and Stephanie
WVU professor and student weigh in on conflict
U.S. Involvement in Ukraine Conflict