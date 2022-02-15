Advertisement

Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor

Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor
Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor(Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor, age 81 of Grafton passed away February 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 16, 1940 in Doddridge County the daughter of late Rev Carl P. Reid and Marjorie E. (Snyder) Reid. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Taylor, who she married July 29, 1961. Rose is survived by children: Carl A. Taylor (Patricia) of Clarksburg, Blanda Sparks, (Thomas) of Grafton and Charles A. Taylor (Shannon) of Grafton: Grandchildren:  Christopher Taylor Sparks, Kirsi Kay Sparks , Tavian Taylor (Shayla), Thomas Taylor II, Carrie Scutarro (Doug), Erika Seckman, Megan Webb: Great Grandchildren Layla Marie Taylor, Kaden and Renny Johnson: brothers and  sister Ramona Richmond (Larry), William Reid, June Michaels, James Reid, Audra Penrod, Charlotte D’Andrea and her loving  companion of 18 years Norman Davis . In addition to her parents and husband Rose was preceded in death by her siblings Richard Reid, Clyde Reid, Porter Reid and Mary Fox. Rose had a heart full of love; she loved to dance, and loved gospel music. She was a Homemaker and Day Care provider for 17 years. Rose was a Baptist by faith. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home and until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Orville Wright officiating. Interment will follow at the Simpson Cemetery. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family in their time of need. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

Eula Mae Allman
Eula Mae Allman
Don Meredith Blak
Don Meredith Blake
Michael Dean Hubbard
Michael Dean Hubbard
Larry Ronald Messer
Larry Ronald Messer