Rose Marie (Reid) Taylor, age 81 of Grafton passed away February 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 16, 1940 in Doddridge County the daughter of late Rev Carl P. Reid and Marjorie E. (Snyder) Reid. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Taylor, who she married July 29, 1961. Rose is survived by children: Carl A. Taylor (Patricia) of Clarksburg, Blanda Sparks, (Thomas) of Grafton and Charles A. Taylor (Shannon) of Grafton: Grandchildren: Christopher Taylor Sparks, Kirsi Kay Sparks , Tavian Taylor (Shayla), Thomas Taylor II, Carrie Scutarro (Doug), Erika Seckman, Megan Webb: Great Grandchildren Layla Marie Taylor, Kaden and Renny Johnson: brothers and sister Ramona Richmond (Larry), William Reid, June Michaels, James Reid, Audra Penrod, Charlotte D’Andrea and her loving companion of 18 years Norman Davis . In addition to her parents and husband Rose was preceded in death by her siblings Richard Reid, Clyde Reid, Porter Reid and Mary Fox. Rose had a heart full of love; she loved to dance, and loved gospel music. She was a Homemaker and Day Care provider for 17 years. Rose was a Baptist by faith. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home and until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Orville Wright officiating. Interment will follow at the Simpson Cemetery. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family in their time of need. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

